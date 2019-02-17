Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Thomas E. Long


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas E. Long Obituary
Thomas Edward Long of Newington and South Dennis MA, passed away at the age of 92, Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born in New Haven on April 25, 1926.He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Judith, as well as his 6 children Richard (Sandra), Geraldine (Donald), Robin (Joseph), Edward (Deborah), Herbert and Catherine (David). He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Thomas served during WW II as a Heavy AA Gun Crewman. He participated in the defense of Eniwetok Island, Eniwetok Atoll, and Marshall Islands. He served again in the Korean War as Sargent and Light Antiaircraft Gun Crew Leader. After discharge he worked for Loring Studio and at the same time established his own studio, Gerrick Photographers. Gerrick Photographers was owned and operated by Thomas and Judith until 2016. He was well known in the field for his expertise in archival photo restoration.Relatives and friends are invited to call on the family on Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. at Newington Memorial. Thomas will be laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit www.newingtonmemorial.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019
