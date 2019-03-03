Home

Thomas E. Lozada "Poochie" Trimmier Obituary
Beloved husband of Vivian Lozada Trimmier, Entered into eternal rest Feb 19, 2019 at UCONN John Dempsey Hospital. Born June 2 1965, in Hartford, CT. He was the son of Basilio Lozada and the late Elise Trimmier. Along with his wife he leaves to cherish his memory, 3 brothers, Sammy E Talley Trimmier, Frankie Trimmier, John Ortiz. 3 sisters Annabelle Trimmier, Lechaun Trimmier, Lissette Ortiz, sister in law Nadine Trimmier, Grandson Roman Roberts and a host of nieces, nephews , great nieces, nephews ,Aunts, uncles, cousins. He was predeceased by 2 brothers Henry Trimmier, Billy Trimmier. sister Janice Trimmier. Memorial Service; CTM Ministries. 818 Windsor ST. HTFD, CT. 06120. Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home& Crematory. 205 South Main Street, New Britian, CT, 06051 in charge of cremation
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019
