Thomas Edward Marston, Sr., 73, of East Hampton, CT passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 unexpectedly with his loving family at his side at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, CT after a courageous battle with cancer. The world has lost a great man and Heaven has gained a warrior. Born November 18, 1947 to the late Elmer and Thelma (Sutter) Marston in Waterville, Maine, he was a resident of East Hampton for over 52 years, Tom was known first and foremost as a family man and the forever love of his wife of 51 years, Elaine. His other true joy in life were his grandchildren, Michael Spitzmacher Jr., Samantha Marston and Kayla Spitzmacher. If he was not out cruising in his 1960 Chevy Impala with Elaine by his side at a car show, he would be running around to pick up Michael or Kayla to spend time with them. They truly brought joy to him, and he brought so much into their lives that will never be forgotten by them. Tom worked in construction over 45 years and was proud to be a union construction worker "building America". Anyone who met Tom would remember him for his wonderful characteristics, a great Husband, Father, Grandfather, an honorable man, a great friend, a good person to all. Thomas was a proud Vietnam Veteran who loved his Country. Tom will forever be remembered for his good nature, booming voice and wonderful sense of humor. In addition to his wife, Elaine, Tom is survived by his son Thomas Edward Marston, Jr., his wife Sylvie of East Hampton and his daughter, Angel M. Spitzmacher and her husband Michael Spitzmacher, Sr. of East Hampton. Tom also has many siblings Dawn Marston (deceased), Donna Treble, Dixie Davis (deceased), Mike Marston (deceased), George Marston (deceased), Dana Marston, Candace Amburg, Rev. Dean Marston, Sr. (deceased) and Dale Marston, Sr. all in the Fairfield, Maine area. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom will forever be loved and remembered by his family, friends and all who knew him. There will be a walk through wake on Tuesday Dec. 1st from 4:00PM until 7:00Pm at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton. Due to COVID-19 we ask that masks be worn. A Graveside service with Military Honors will be held Wednesday Dec 2nd at the Old Young St. Cemetery at 11:00AM. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com
.