Thomas E. Quinn
Thomas 'Tom' Edward Quinn died Saturday, July 25th, 2020, in his home of natural causes, in the company of family. Tom was born in Plymouth, MA to Edith and Edward Quinn. Upon graduating E.C. Goodwin Technical High School, in New Britain, CT he joined the U.S. Navy where he served as a flight mechanic on U.S.S. Hancock. After returning home he soon married his high school sweetheart Joan Malley. Together the couple raised their two children in Southington, CT, as Tom worked as a sheet metal mechanic in Bristol, CT. Before and after his retirement in 1994, Tom and Joan enjoyed kicking around the beaches of RI. Tom was an avid saltwater fisherman. He was an active member of the American Legions Club. Tom is predeceased by his dear wife Joan; as well as his brother John and sister Edith both from CT. Tom leaves behind his son Michael of Boston, MA, daughter Lisa of Salem, MA and two grandchildren Niamh and Fiona. Tom is survived by his brother Edward of Michigan and sister Mary of Texas. Tom leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews scattered throughout CT, CO, CA, MI, FL and NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home. There are no calling hours. Burial with full military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Share a special memory of Tom at luddyandpetersonfh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
