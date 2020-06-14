Thomas Ellis, 95, of Rocky Hill, formerly of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Tom was born in Newbern, NC on January 11, 1925, son of the late Tom and Lily (Merrick) Ellis. He proudly served in a U.S. Army decontamination unit in Europe during World War II. After the war, Thomas worked as a longshoreman, boiler re-tuber and furniture maker. He retired after 30 years as a clerk with the U.S. Postal Service in Newington. Tom will be fondly remembered by his friends as a man who was very outgoing and loved the best of things. He was a very kind and giving man. Tom appreciated the value of good things and always enjoyed a good meal. He was very sharp and loved to reminisce about his life and his experiences. Tom was an avid golfer and loved to shoot pool. He enjoyed all types of music, especially jazz, and loved to play poker with his fellow veterans. Tom is survived by many friends, including his dear friend, Charlie Mae Williams and Bethany Spencer. A graveside service will be held at the CT State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown on Tuesday, June 16, at 1 p.m. To leave an on-line condolence or share a memory with his friends, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.