1/
Thomas F. Brennan Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas F. Brennan Jr, 75, of Haddam passed away on Saturday, September 19th in Middletown. Born on March 10, 1945, in Middletown, son of the late Thomas F. and Adele (Ziel) Brennan, Sr. Thomas was a 1963 graduate of Middletown High School. He enjoyed cooking for his family. He was a former employee of Malloves Jewelers, Valley Oil Co., and Judge Chambers Restaurant and Bar. Thomas is survived by two sisters Dale King-Woitowitz and brother-in-law John of East Hampton, Jeannette Fox and brother-in-law Chris of Haddam. also two nephews and six nieces, several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nephews. He is predeceased by a niece, Nicole. Funeral services will be private. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved