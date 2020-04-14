|
Thomas Francis Delaney of West Hartford died on Saturday April 11, 2020 of natural causes. He was 96 years old. Tom is survived by his best friend and devoted wife of 68 years, Anne Jane (Ferry); and daughters Anne Jane (Janey) Delaney, Mary Delaney, Liz and husband Tom D'Attilio, Maureen and husband Angelo DiMatteo. He was also the proud grandfather to Caroline and Ashley D'Attilio, Emily and Billy DiMatteo. Born in Waterbury, CT on February 4, 1924 to Joseph and Agnes Delaney, he was predeceased by his brother Joseph (Edmund). A member of the Greatest Generation, Tom was a proud graduate of The College of the Holy Cross, class of 1945. He faithfully served our country as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater. Tom worked his entire career with The Hartford Insurance Group, which took him across the country before returning home to CT in 1974. He retired in 1983 as a leader of the Bond Department, and went on to volunteer with Literacy Volunteers and Meals on Wheels. Serving others was his lifelong passion, and Tom was an advocate of people with disabilities through his work with Harc, Inc. He was honored as Harc's 1998 Citizen of the Year award for 20 years of service on the Board of Directors and Secretary/Treasurer. Tom was also a devout Catholic and member/Eucharistic Minister at the Church of St Helena, West Hartford. Tom's priority in life was family, and he was everyone's biggest fan. His marriage to Anne was an example of true devotion and love. His eternal optimism touched everyone he knew, and every day was a great day. Tom had a genuine ability to make people feel welcomed, loved, and respected. His quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and cousins. The family would like to thank the devoted caregivers who provided loving care over the years especially Abbie, Selva, Lou, Alice and Maria. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harc, Inc., 900 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105. There will be no wake or funeral services at this time, and a celebration of life will follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020