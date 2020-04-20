|
Thomas F. Donahue, 65, of Vernon, CT, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on April 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Anne Donahue and son of the late Thomas and Betty Donahue. Tom graduated from St. Sebastian's Class of 1972. He received his Bachelors Degree from Georgetown University in 1976 and ultimately received his Masters Degree from Babson College in 1980. For over thirty years he developed long term relationships and built new business in the produce industry from Maine to Florida. Tom was a 45 year member of the Hoya Hoop Club. He was a rabid Georgetown Hoya Basketball fan and every March he could be found scalping tickets for the Big East Tournament. He also enjoyed golf, hockey, and was a football enthusiast. He was a devoted follower and self proclaimed mentor of his children, nieces, and nephews' athletic endeavors. His great devotion for his family and friends, immense love of life, and knowledge of and passion for every conversation topic on earth will be his lasting legacy. In addition to his loving wife Anne of 40 years, Tom is survived by his daughters Casey and Haley Donahue, his sisters Patricia Donahue, Nancy Mihos, Katherine Kelleher, his brother John Donahue, and 20 nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private service will be held at Great Neck Woods Cemetery in Mashpee, MA. A memorial service to celebrates Tom's life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2020