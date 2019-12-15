Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
29 Adams St. South
Manchester, CT
Thomas F. Hesketh


1959 - 2019
Thomas F. Hesketh Obituary
Thomas Francis Hesketh passed away peacefully Friday, December 13, 2019 in Groton, CT. Tommy was born in Manchester, CT on April 22, 1959. Tommy lived the majority of his adult life in Gales Ferry, CT, tremendously benefitting from the support services and programs of The Arc Eastern Connecticut. Tommy is predeceased by his mother Margaret and father, William Jr and survived by his brothers William III, Paul and James and their families. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20th at the Church of the Assumption, 29 Adams St. South, Manchester, CT followed by burial at East Cemetery, Manchester. Arrangements are entrusted to the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St, Manchester, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arc Eastern Connecticut, 125 Sachem St. Norwich, CT 06360 [email protected]
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
