Thomas F. Kotch, a long-time Middletown resident, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born in Elmira, New York, on September 3, 1921. In many ways, Tom was a quintessential representative of what Tom Brokaw called the "Greatest Generation". An 8th Army Air Corps navigator during the war, he returned to start a family and became a skilled machinist, helping to build today's America. In addition to being an accomplished accordionist, Tom was an avid outdoorsman and gun enthusiast, who loved hunting deer with his brothers; fishing, even ice-fishing, with or without company; boating on the Connecticut River; and gardening in his own backyard. A marvel to all who knew him in his later years, he chopped his own firewood well into his 90's. Tom was also a gifted, if not taciturn, storyteller who enjoyed relaying anecdotes about his early life. He reminisced often about his early years, his scrounging for coal in abandoned mines, and building several national parks in Virginia and neighboring states while in the depression era Civilian Conservation Core. He became a New York Yankees fan in the late 1930's and had a wonderful breadth of knowledge about a wide variety of topics. Tom would often offer sound advice on how to solve all types of problems. He was an empathetic and patient man who was well respected and loved by his family. Although he struggled with diabetics most of his adult life, his devoted wife, Esther Kotch, provided him with a closely monitored diet that allowed him to avoid any medications. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Tom Jr., and daughter, Elaine; and stepson, Michael. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Esther Kotch, his stepson William Shingleton, stepdaughters Denise Dulbusto and Debbie Fusco and 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Arrangements with the D'Angelo Funeral Home will be limited to immediate family because of the virus. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the veterans' .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020