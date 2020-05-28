Thomas F. Ryan
1927 - 2020
Thomas F. Ryan, 92, of Manchester, formerly of South Windsor, Bloomfield, and Hartford, beloved husband of the late Pauline (Moores) Ryan died peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Manchester Manor. Thomas was born in Hartford, CT, on September 18, 1927, son of the late Michael J. and Clarice (Groleau) Ryan. He grew up in Hartford and attended Hartford schools. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines as a young man and traveled all over the world. He was married to the love of his life, Pauline Moores on October 30, 1954. He worked as an inspector for Arrow Hart Electrical and several other machine shops throughout his career. Tom enjoyed classical music, golf, and a good game of chess. He leaves his brother-in-law Earl Moores and his wife Janet of South Windsor and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, John, Mike and Harold Ryan and his sister, Ann Smith. A private burial will take place at Mountain View Cemetery in Bloomfield. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.
