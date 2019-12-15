Home

Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Maurice Church)
100 Wightman Road
New Britain, CT
View Map
Thomas F. (Frank) Sweeney, Jr., 91, beloved husband of the late Jane (McQuillan) Sweeney, passed away peacefully at his home on December 11, 2019. Cherished son of the late Thomas F. and Mollie (O'Brien) Sweeney, he proudly called New Britain his home for most of his life. He is survived by his 5 loving children, Tom (Debbie) Sweeney, Sean (Mary Beth) Sweeney, Bitsy (Joe) Skelly, Sheila (Steve) Pegolo and Kevin (Heather) Sweeney, his grandchildren, David (Kara), Amy, Maura, Kierra Sweeney, Kara (John) Capuano, Kristen (John) Seale, Brenna (fiance Ben) Skelly, Jennifer(Mark) Gallup, Matthew Pegolo, Molly (Kevin) Avacato, and great-grandchildren, Fisher, McCoy, and Janie Gallup, Chloe Capuano, Robbie Seale, and Ellie Avacato, his brother-in-law David B. and wife Jean McQuillan along with numerous nieces and nephews and his treasured and devoted Howard cousins. The family would like to send a special thanks to Kofi Nyarko for his loving care of our dad. A well-educated and intelligent man, Frank graduated from Georgetown (at the age of 19) and George Washington Universities. He was one of the last neighborhood pharmacists, the proud owner of Cedar Lake Pharmacy for more than 40 years. He retired at the age of 81 from Beacon Pharmacy. An officer and a gentleman, Frank proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. A long-time member of St. Maurice Parish, where he was a lector and volunteered at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain. Frank enjoyed his many years as a pilot, skiing with his family and friends at Mt. Ascutney and with his wife Jane, celebrated many happy times at Shuttle Meadow Country Club. An incredible father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband, uncle, mentor and most importantly, friend to all. He will be remembered as both a real gentleman and a really gentle man. While we will miss you, we will always have signs of your legacy surrounding us. Funeral services will be held Thursday (Dec 19) starting at 9:00 AM from the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Maurice Church) 100 Wightman Road, New Britain. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be Weds (Dec 18) from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Klingberg Family Centers, 370 Linwood Street, New Britain and The Connecticut Chapter200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
