D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:45 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
View Map
Thomas Francis Jones


1953 - 2019
Thomas "Tom" Francis Jones, 66, of East Hartford, loving husband of 44 years of Susan (Plumley) Jones, passed away unexpectedly with his caring family by his side on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on January 29, 1953, a son of Frances Jean (O'Brien) Jones and the late Francis "Frank" E. Jones, he had been a life-long resident of East Hartford. Tom was a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam Conflict. Prior to his retirement, Tom was a Mechanic for many years specializing in Six-Color Heidelberg Printing Presses. Tom enjoyed boating and was a longtime member of the Hartford Yacht Club in South Glastonbury. He liked working around his yard and home and going to his son's auto repair shop where he worked on a 1972 Chevy Convertible Impala. Most of all, Tom loved his grandchildren who were the "light of his life". Along with his beloved wife Susan and his mother Jean, whom are both of East Hartford, Tom is survived by two sons, Eric Thomas Jones of Charlotte, NC, Patrick Francis Jones and his wife, Shaina, of East Hartford; two brothers, Robert "Bob" Jones and Edmund "Ed" Jones both of East Hartford; a sister, Gail McClellan and her husband, Robert "Bob", of Ellington; four grandchildren, Devin, Juliana, Jordan, and Connor Jones; his dog and his best friend, "Dakota"; several in-laws, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. Funeral service will be Thursday (September 5, 2019) at 6:45 pm at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Private burial with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Tom's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday (September 5, 2019) from 4 – 6:45 pm at the funeral home chapel. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 3, 2019
