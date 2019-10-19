Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Church
Middletown, CT
Thomas Furtado


1957 - 2019
Thomas Furtado of Haddam, Connecticut, passed away in a tragic car accident in Ft. Pierce, Florida, on August 30th, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 27, 1957, the son of the late Thomas Furtado and Lucille (D'Orio) Furtado. Tom had a longtime career as a master scheduler and was last employed at Ultra Electronics MSI. He married the love of his life, Noel (Ege) Furtado, in 1980, and they were happily married for 38 years. Tom was a lifelong Boston sports fan, enthusiastically cheering for both the Red Sox and the Bruins. He loved the outdoors and was a skilled hockey player and avid biker. A longtime parishioner of St. John Church in Middletown, Tom was active on the Parish Council, the Building and Grounds Committee, and various outreach ministries. Tom was predeceased by his father and his loving brother, David Furtado of Stuart, Florida. Besides his mother and wife, he is survived by his daughter Christina Furtado, his daughter Megan Lynn and her spouse Jessica, and his beloved granddaughter, Mariel. A Mass of Remembrance will be held on November 9, 2019, at 11:30 AM at St. John Church, Middletown. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Place in Middletown.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 19, 2019
