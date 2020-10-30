Thomas G. Eccles, Jr., 83, of Orlando, FL passed away peacefully Thursday, October 22, 2020. Tom was born in Boston, MA on July 22, 1937, a son of the late Thomas G. Eccles and Anne Prendergast Eccles. He resided in Simsbury, CT for twenty-seven years and then Orlando, FL for the past twenty-four years. Tom was a graduate of Boston Latin School and Tufts University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He earned master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. Tom also served in the Army Reserve, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. Tom was employed as an Engineering and Financial Manager in the Commercial Products Division for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 33 years until his retirement. He was actively involved in the community, serving with the Boy Scouts, Knights of Columbus and Simsbury Community Band. He also served in multiple ministries at Holy Family Catholic Church in Orlando, including Emmaus, Men of Holy Family and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion to the Sick and Homebound. Tom had a passion for gardening, photography and music. He is also remembered for making cookie care packages for family and brownies and muffins for various church ministries. Tom is predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Daley Eccles, and is survived by three children, Thomas G. Eccles, III and his wife Margaret of KY, Stephen R. Eccles of CT and Kathleen E. Anez and her husband Scott of FL. He also leaves four grandchildren, Bonnie R. Eccles, Henry T. Eccles, Mary E. Eccles and Christine M. Anez and several nieces and nephews. Tom's love and dedication to his family and kindness to all people will be treasured forever. There will be a viewing to welcome friends and family at DeGusipe Funeral Home, Ocoee, FL on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:30am at Holy Family Catholic Church on Apopka-Vineland Road in Orlando. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Gotha immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Tom's memory may be sent to a charity of one's choice
.