Thomas G. Fahey
1948 - 2020
Thomas Fahey (Dec. 30,1948-Aug. 28, 2020) husband of Irene Halish Fahey of Moodus, CT originally from Torrington, CT passed away after a valiant fight with cancer on Aug. 28, 2020, at The Hospital of Central Connecticut. Those who knew Tom knew his opinions, sense of humor, and his love of sailing near and far. After two tours of duty in Vietnam as a Marine, Tom worked at Pratt & Whitney for 36 years. He and Irene appreciated a long ride on their motorcycles or finding a good place to relax in the Caribbean. In more recent years, Tom enjoyed spending time with his friends at the American Legion, discussing the latest politics and any other controversial subjects. Tom leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Irene, sisters Maureen Sullivan, Kathleen Schjelderup, and Eileen Gardner. He is predeceased by his best friend and brother, John Fahey Jr., sister, Jane and his parents, John and Mary Q. Fahey. Tom is mourned by numerous friends, his fellow Marines, and many nieces and nephews. Tom will be laid to rest in the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown on Friday September 4, 2020 at 12:00. Arrangements are being handled by Biega Funeral Home in Middletown, CT. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Burial
12:00 PM
State Veterans' Cemetery
