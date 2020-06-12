Thomas G. Foy, 65, of Berlin, died unexpectedly, Monday (June 8, 2020). Born in New York, the son of Edna Patricia (Kiel) Foy and the late Thomas A. Foy, he lived in Connecticut most of his life. A long time employee of Sam's Club in Newington, he was also a member of the New Britain Lodge of Elks, No. 957 and a former member of CMRA. In addition to his mother, Tom is survived by his wife Erin (Joyce) Foy; their daughters Kelly Foy of Newington and Meghan Foy of Berlin; a sister Jean Foy and her husband Richard Evans of Maine, a brother Robert and his wife Julie Foy of Maine and multiple nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Michael Foy. Tom will always be remembered for his generous and kind heart, outgoing personality, and countless dad jokes. As his daughters were growing up, he was very involved with their softball teams and was famous for bringing his special hot wings to the end of season parties. His family and friends, especially those at Heroes, will greatly miss him. Visiting hours will be Friday June 19th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Masks are required. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Boston House: Hope and Healing for Children with Cancer 229 Kent St. Brookline, MA 02446. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 12, 2020.