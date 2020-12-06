1/1
Thomas G. Hickey
Thomas George Hickey, of Cohasset, formerly of Suffield and East Hartford Connecticut, passed into eternal life on Friday, November 27, 2020, at his home after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease. He was 76. Born in Brockton, Mass., the son of the late James Hickey and Claire (Lynburn) Hickey, he had previously worked as a food salesman and later a business owner in the Hartford, Conn region. Hickey was an avid sports fan, especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. After living in East Hartford for many years to care for his mother, he moved to Cohasset to be closer to his beloved wife, Pamela (Page) Hickey. Even after he moved, he remained a loyal fan of all UCONN athletics. Throughout out his life he loved spending time with, and walking his many German Shepherd companions. For years he enjoyed spending summers with his family at the beach in Marshfield and Duxbury. Survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Pamela, Thomas was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Jerome Hickey of South Windsor and a twin sister Susan Simko of Hartford. Thomas is survived by his daughter Deborah Hickey of Dorchester, Mass., son James Hickey and his wife Samantha Church of Martha's Vineyard, as well as their daughter Talulla Claire Hickey, whom he was able to spend time with at his favorite place, the beach, in his final year of life. He also survived by his brother Terry M. Hickey and his wife Donna, of Coventry, sister-in-laws Maureen Hickey of South Windsor, Jill and husband Mike Wood of Guilford Vermont; as well as nieces and nephews: Kara Hickey of South Windsor Conn., Jennifer (Hickey) Alana of North Carolina, Jordan Hickey of Glastonbury Conn., Michael Page of East Lyme Conn., Jeremy Page of Windham, Conn., and Sarah Wood Atherton of Oneida NY. Thomas also leaves behind countless other friends and relatives he spent some wonderful times with. As per his wishes, a small private service will be held at the McNamara Sparrell Funeral Home at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Thomas's name may be made to the New England German Shepherd Rescue of New England, P.O. Box 299, Wayland, Mass. 01778. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
