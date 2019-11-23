Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Maclure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas G. Maclure

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas G. Maclure Obituary
Thomas G. Maclure, 74, of Windham, CT died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 21, 2019. His family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm and again from 11:00am-12:00pm on Tuesday, November 26 at Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson St. Willimantic, CT 06226. Interment will follow on Tuesday, November 26 at Windham Center Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Thomas's name are suggested to the Windham Center Fire Department P.O. Box 265 Windham, CT 06280, at American Cancer Fund P.O. Box 7262 Hillsborough, NJ 08844-7262, or a charity of your choosing. To sign an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potter Funeral Home
Download Now