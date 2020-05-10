Thomas Gagnon Jr., 90, of Middletown, died Sunday, April 19, 2020. He is now again with his wife of 66 years, Gertrude Valk Gagnon and their daughter, Jacqueline Gagnon Harris. Tom was born March 5,1930 in Fall River, MA of the late Thomas and Rita Landry Gagnon. He grew up in East Hartford and graduated from East Hartford High School in 1948. Tom proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. After his service he began working at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford where he was employed for 39 years. Tom was a retired member of the Westfield Fire Department and the Middletown BPOE. Tom was taught home repair and carpentry skills by his father. If anything needed to be repaired, he was the person to go to. Tom was always working on projects to give to his family and friends. He could often be found in his garage singing and whistling along with the radio while working on these projects. A man of many interests, Tom enjoyed fishing, clamming, woodcarving, wine making, baking, painting, playing banjo and guitar, making furniture, skiing, travelling with Gert and their good friends, Betty and Al and vacationing at the ocean with his family. At family gatherings he took great pride in being able to tell a story and have the whole room laughing. A devout Catholic, Tom found great comfort in his faith. Tom is survived by his daughters, Alesia Gagnon of Windham and Tina Gagnon Murphy and her husband Peter Murphy of Middletown and his son in-law, Kip Harris of Middletown. Papa (Tom) is also survived by his grandchildren, Jacob Harris and his wife, Tara, Katie Harris Grenier and her husband, Dan, Kelly Murphy and her partner Noah Laribee, his great grandchildren, Anakin, Finnegan, Madelyn and Fletcher and many nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his sisters, Terese, Dorothy and Yvonne and his brothers, Marcel, George, Norman and Lionel. A special thanks to his caregivers, Claire, Carolyn and Jamie who shared their kindness, humor and friendship with Tom and his family. Due to Covid 19, funeral and burial services are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Westfield Fire Department, 653 East Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.