Thomas H. Fitzgerald Jr.
Thomas H. "Tom" Fitzgerald, Jr., 64, of Simsbury, beloved husband of twenty years to Nancy (Theodore) Fitzgerald, passed away on September 30, 2020, from complications of diabetes. He was born in Waterbury, CT on July 29, 1956, to the late Thomas and Margaret (Fisk) Fitzgerald. Tom worked as a EMT in the Hartford area for thirty-two years. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Fitzgerald, three stepchildren, and seven step grandchildren. Services are private. Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Diabetes Association or the charity of the donor's choice. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
