Thomas H. Hammonds, 53, died on August 27, 2020 from a broken heart caused by the loss of the love of his life, Ruthann Sokolow who died on April 24, 2020. Tom was born in St. Louis, MO to Ruby Hammonds and the late Johnny Hammonds. When he was two, he and his mother moved to Hartford following his parents' separation. Tom was a very talented poet-he was a member of The Faxon Poets in West Hartford, an affiliation which brought him much enjoyment. His work has been published in several Faxon Poets annual anthologies under the pen name of THOMAS LL HERCULES STRONG-as well as in other poetry collections. He has also appeared on You Tube. In addition to his mother, Tom leaves to remember him his aunts, Carol Hammonds and Lula Barrette, and Ruthann's parents Muriel and Stan Sokolow. A graveside service will be held Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, where he will be buried next to Ruthann. Donations in Tom's memory may be directed to West Hartford Senior Center, 15 Starkel Rd., West Hartford, CT 06117.