Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Thomas H. Manente, 79, of Newington, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born in Hartford, son of the late Horace and Mafalda (Micalone) Manente, he was a longtime Newington resident. Thomas was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church and a member of the American Legion Post 117 in Newington. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Thomas was retired from Industrial Safety Supply Co. after many years of employment and went on to work as a monitor at Newington High School. He enjoyed fishing, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His family wishes to thank Melissa Goodwin for her care and compassion of Thomas. A loving father, he leaves his two children, Thomas H. Manente, Jr., and his wife Lucy of Cromwell and Tammy Manente of Newington, and four grandchildren, Zachary, Zoey, Melissa and Matthew. He also leaves his companion Rose Davis of Southington. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 29th, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest with military honors in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion, Post 117, 294 Willard Ave., Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2019
