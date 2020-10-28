1/2
Thomas H. McGuire
Thomas H. McGuire, 90, husband of the late Ingrid (Jakobsen) McGuire, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home. He was born in Stafford Springs, CT, son of the late William and Beatrice (Pierce) McGuire. Tom served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War, then worked and retired as the Equipment Operations Officer from the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation. He was a proud member of the Wolcott Lodge No. 60, National Camping Travelers and the Strazza, Tonoli-Emhoff Post No. 26 American Legion. Tom is survived by five children, Thomas McGuire, Jr. and his wife Vanessa, Nancy Hill, David McGuire and his wife Doreen, Robert McGuire and his companion Karen Samperi, and Karen Bradway and her husband Donald; daughter-in-law, Patricia Taylor-McGuire; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Roberta DeCaro; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife of 67 years, Ingrid, he was predeceased by his son, Peter McGuire; son-in-law, Jack Hill; brothers, William McGuire, Jr. and John McGuire; and sisters, Jeanne Smith, Eunice Downton and Mildred Doreski. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 AM at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial with military honors will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Masonic Charity Foundation of CT, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
OCT
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
