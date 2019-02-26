Thomas Henry Manning Jr., 86 of Portland passed away in the early morning of February 21, 2019 after a valiant and lengthy battle with melanoma, oral cancer and heart disease. He was born in Gloucester, Massachusetts on September 7, 1932 to Thomas Henry Manning Sr. and Frances (Clancy) Manning. He, along with his sisters was raised and educated in Rocky Hill, Ct. After high school he proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After his service he had a varied and interesting career path. From builder to door to door sales for both Fuller Brush and Electrolux he moved on to car sales followed by diner owner/cook/ food service. He then, along with his sons returned to the building trade forming their company Manning Home Builders. At the time of his passing he was president, remaining active until illness slowed him down in March of 2018.Always active he and his wife Eileen were often seen on the sidelines of many sporting, dance or school events supporting their 7 children. After many years supporting his children he happily resumed his place in the stands for many sporting, educational, or cultural activities of his grandchildren. He was a proud member of the Portland community and contributed in many ways. As a businessman he supported many community organizations with donations of goods and services. He served on many boards of youth organizations for his children. He attended many town board and commission meetings delivering insightful commentary after much study and research of the prevailing issues.He is survived by his second wife Ann Marie Drozd of Portland. His seven children and their spouses, Kim and Bill Hanna, Sheila and Kurt Peterson, Colleen and Don Kimball, Tom and Chris Manning, Kelly and Larry Mainetti, Tim and Penny Manning and Shaun and Teri Manning. His beloved grandchildren Will (Brenda), Kevin and Brian (Ashley) Hanna, Rachel (Erin) Peterson-Lemke and Andrew Peterson, Kerilyn, Matt and Claire Kimball, Taryn(Drew) Schroll, Logan and Hayden Manning, Jessica(Tom) DeBeaumont, Joshua (Vicki) and Casey Mainetti, Luke Manning, and Stephanie ( Shawn) Murray. His great grandchildren Makayla, Ayden, Emma, Theo and Aria. His beloved sister Rachel Wiltsie and brother in law Richard Drozd. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and friends including special friends George and Patricia Kalber.He was predeceased by his beloved first wife Eileen (Coleman) Manning, His sisters and brothers-in law , Virginia and Frank Partridge, Rita and Glen Smith, Marcia and Earl Fisher, Patricia Mannix, Charles Wiltsie and his niece Brenda Mannix.The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Portland. Burial with full military honors will be in Middlefield Cemetery, Middlefield at a later date. Friends may call at the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland on Friday, March 1st from 5-7 p.m.Donations may be made to the Portland Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 71, Portland, CT 06480 or Middlesex Hospice Unit, c/o Development Office, 55 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary