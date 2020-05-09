Thomas J. Babowicz, Sr., 87, of Farmington, died Tuesday May 4, 2020 at Touchpoints at Farmington. He was born in New Britain, son of the late Faustyn and Bernice (Czekala) Babowicz. Thomas was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the US Navy. He was employed with General Motors before his retirement. Thomas loved being with his family and enjoyed fishing from the dock of the lake house. Thomas is survived by his partner, Patricia Babowicz of Bristol; daughters, Maryann Mazzone and husband David of Bristol, and Donna Gervais and husband Mark of Plainville; and sons, Thomas J. Babowicz, Jr. and wife Lynn of Bristol, and Craig Babowicz and wife Jennifer of South Windsor; as well as seven grandchildren: Kristen, Mark Jr., Emma, Michael, Ben, Riley and Quinn; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Ella. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Anthony, Joseph and Edward Babowicz; and sisters, Mary Dery, Theresa Czarkowski, and Helen Curtis. Due to the current conditions, funeral services will be private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the PSP & CBD Foundation (This is a non-profit that assists with funds for research toward a cure for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.