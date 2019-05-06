Thomas J. Balcher, 81, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford after a brief illness. Born in New Haven on August 3, 1937, he was the son of the late Joseph and Bernadette (Savage) Balcher.Mr. Balcher was a longtime Meriden resident, he graduated from UCONN and was employed by Allstate Insurance for over 34 years until his retirement in 1996. He was a parishioner of St. Pius X Church in Middletown and a member of its choir. He loved to golf, was an avid competitive runner and was a lifelong Boston Red Sox Fan.He is survived by his son, Mark T. Balcher and a daughter, Corinne B. Balcher, both of Meriden. He was predeceased by his first wife, Shelia Mulligan Balcher and his second wife, Constance Gaulin Balcher.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St, Middletown. Everyone is asked to gather directly at the church. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 6, 2019