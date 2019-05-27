Thomas J. Cunningham, Jr., 93, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019. Born May 22, 1926 in Hartford to Thomas and Catherine (Mullen) Cunningham. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Cunningham, and his daughter Janet Houldcroft and his siblings, William Cunningham, Frances Marone, and Barbara Bazzano. He grew up in the Parkville section of Hartford where he attended Hartford Schools. He served our country in the United States Navy and went on to graduate from Trinity College with a degree in Mathematics. Moving to Newington in 1952, he and his wife raised their four children. With his story telling and wit, he was able to mix with others in any social setting. He loved family, golf, the Red Sox, playing cards and the beach. A devoted father and grandfather he will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.He is survived by his children Donald Cunningham of Rockville, MD, Nancy Guyette and her husband Gary, Tammy Ohanesian and husband John, all of Newington, as well as his grandchildren, Craig Guyette (Laura), Eric Guyette (Keri), Ryan Ohanesian, Natalie Cunningham, Travis Houldcroft (Ashley), Mallory Houldcroft, and five great grandchildren. He also leaves his son-in-law David Houldcroft.A man of strong Catholic faith, he was a long time communicant of St. Mary's Church. We would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Avery Heights for the compassionate care shown to our Dad. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Wednesday, May 29, from 8:30 until 9:30 AM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington with a 10 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at West Meadow Cemetery. To share a memory or words of comfort with The Cunningham's, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 27, 2019