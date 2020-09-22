1/2
Thomas J. Hartke
1947 - 2020
Thomas J. Hartke, 73, of Higganum, husband of the late Janet (Feuser) Hartke, died suddenly Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital. Thomas was born in Middletown, son of the late Frederick M. Hartke Sr. and Ann (Nosal) Hartke. Prior to his retirement, Tom worked as a union carpenter and was later employed as a Radioactive Waste Technician with Connecticut Yankee Nuclear Power Plant. Tom was a Vietnam War Veteran of the United States Army with Charlie Battery, 1st Batallian 40th Artillery, and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was also a lifetime member and former Assistant Chief of the Haddam Volunteer Fire Department and an active member of the Haddam Veteran's Museum, the VFW, and the Haddam Club 60. Tom always enjoyed spending time with his family, swimming, collecting odds and ends, playing cards, and vacationing in York Beach, Maine. He also enjoyed shad fishing, hunting, photography, playing golf, doing puzzles, and was a prominent UCONN Women's Basket fan. Tom frequently was known in town for being kind and generous with a contagious laugh and smile. He would often be found at a local establishment having breakfast and a cup of coffee discussing the latest current events. His love, care, kindness, and humor will forever be missed. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Pamela Hartke-Ringleben of Kingston, NH, his son, Jason Hartke of Salem, his grandchild, Samuel Ringleben of Kingston, NH, his brother, Frederick Hartke of Higganum, and many nephews and cousins. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday September 24th at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Peter Church, Higganum. Burial with Military Honors will be held at the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown, CT. Friends may call at Biega's Funeral Home at 3 Silver Street Middletown on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Haddam Veteran's Museum, 671 Little City Rd, Higganum, CT 06441. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
SEP
24
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Saint Peter Church
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to the Hartke
Family for the loss loss of their beloved father and brother Tommy. RIP Thom
Peter Suchanek
Friend
September 21, 2020
I will surely miss seeing you Tom at the Senior Center. I'll be waiting for you in the parking lot after bingo. God Bless.
Your friend, Paula Woodworth
Paula Woodworth
Friend
September 21, 2020
So sorry that Lois Lessiza and Linda Bennett will not be able to attend the services. We send our prayers to all the family. And will be thinking that he will be reunited with family in heaven.
Linda Bennett
Family
