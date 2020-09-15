Thomas J. McLaughlin, of Del Ray FL, beloved husband of Lynn Doerfler McLaughlin, died peacefully Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 from Alziehmers at the age of 77. Born May 5th, 1943 in Meriden, CT, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Burke) McLaughlin. After graduating from Fairfield Prep in 1961, Tom earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Connecticut State University, and received a Masters Degree in Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Thomas was a teacher at Wilcox Tech in Meriden, CT from 1969 to 1981. He left teaching to proudly serve as District Director for U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Johnson from 1982 to 1990, after which he returned to teaching, first at St. Stanislaus School in Meriden, and finishing his career at East Catholic High School. Besides his wife of 53 years, Thomas is survived by his sister Mary Lou Caffrey of Manchester, CT; his five children, Patrick McLaughlin and wife Sara of Springdale, AR; Timothy McLaughlin of Manchester, CT; Phyllis McLaughlin Fernandez and husband Eddy of Del Ray, FL; James McLaughlin and his wife Jasiel of Cheshire, CT; Thomas McLaughlin of Southington, CT; his eight grandchildren Jennifer, Sarah and Allison Carangelo, Matthew, Michael, Moxie, Ben, and Ella McLaughlin; his mother-in-law Shirley Andres Doerfler of Southington, CT; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia and brother William. His passion for teaching touched many lives, however, his first passion was his love and dedication to the love of his life Lynn, family, and friends. We will all miss his sarcastic wit and wealth of stories. A mass of Christian burial will be held for Thomas on Saturday, September 26, at 12 p.m. at Mary, Our Queen Church in Plantsville, CT.



