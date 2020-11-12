Thomas "Tom" Joseph Murphy, Jr., 84, of East Hartford, loving husband of over 40 years to the late Dolores (Zonghetti) Murphy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born in Hartford on October 12, 1936, a son of the late Thomas J. and Florence (Sinon) Murphy, he had been a resident of East Hartford for over 50 years. Tom was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, class of 1954, and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, Tom was employed for 40 years by Emhart Manufacturing Company in Windsor. He was also a bartender for many years at the former D'Angelo's Restaurant and Bar on Washington Street in Hartford. A devout catholic, Tom was a communicant of St. Rose Church, East Hartford and a 4TH Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #2533 in Glastonbury. A talented bowler, Tom participated in many leagues at Silver Lane AMF Bowling Alley, East Hartford and was a proud owner of a prestigious "300 Game". He was a member of the United States Bowling Congress, and an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, New York Giants, and English soccer. Tom is survived by his son, Thomas "TJ" J. Murphy, III of Stafford Springs; his brother, John P. Murphy of East Hartford; one granddaughter, Meghan Racine of Greenville, NC; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides his beloved wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard M. Murphy of Plymouth, MA. Funeral service will be Saturday (November 14, 2020) at 10 am at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, (Shrine of the Apostles Section), Bloomfield. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Saturday morning from 9 – 10 am. Everyone is asked to please wear a face covering and adhere to all of the state regulations. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com
.