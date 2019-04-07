Thomas J. Oppelt Jr., 96, of South Windsor, loving husband of 63 years to Bernice (Plourde) Oppelt, the love of his life, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Thomas was born on November 8, 1922, in East Hartford, son to the late Thomas J. Sr. and Ellen Jeanne (Elliot) Watts. Thomas grew up in the East Hartford area before residing in South Windsor. He was a past Exalted Ruler for the East Hartford Elks Lodge and has been a devoted member of the Manchester Elks Lodge #1893 more recently. Thomas enjoyed his daily trips to the Buckland Hills Mall with his wife and friends where they would walk around and catch up. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox and UCONN Women's basketball fan. In addition to his wife Bernice, Thomas leaves behind his three children; Jeanne Brattin of Tooele, UT, Richard Oppelt and his wife Connie of Boise, ID, and Debra Anderson and her companion Maurice Ouellette of Manchester. He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren. Thomas was predeceased by his parents, his son Thomas J. Oppelt III and his two brothers Robert Oppelt and Edward Oppelt. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester with an Elks Service to begin at 4:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the Manchester Elks Club #1893, 30 Bissell St., Manchester, CT 06040. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary