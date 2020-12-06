Tommy and his late father taught me a bit of conversational polish and made me homemade vodka from potatoes that Tommy's dad fermented in the basement of his home in Enfield. I was working at Pet Towne in the Enfield Square and Tommy's dad would come and visit me (and the store pet, African Grey parrot, "Charlie") every single day. I didn't keep in touch with Tommy - but during our social time together back in the late '70's, I loved him dearly. I'll bet his wife and kids are great and my heart goes out to them. Tommy served others better than anybody I have ever known. RIP, old friend. Love, Deb

Debra (Perkins) Wright

Friend