Thomas J. "Tommy" Quail IV
It is with broken hearts that we announce the tragic passing of Thomas J. Quail IV, 34, surrounded by his loving family on September 20, 2020. Tommy was born July 2, 1986 at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT to Thomas J. Quail III and Michele White Quail. At the young age of nine, Tommy suffered the loss of his beloved mother. He is also predeceased by his grandparents, Sam White II and Eleanor Young White; Thomas J. Quail Jr. and Gertrude Fitch Quail; his uncle, Sam White III; and his cousin, Alyssa Furey. Tommy is survived by his daughter, Michele, the sunshine of his life. He leaves behind his father, Thomas J. Quail III, and wife Kathleen Quail; as well as his siblings, Nicole Mulhall; Jennifer Quail; Hilary Quail and partner Ryan Prentiss; Brenda and husband Nicholas Coleman; Emily and husband Matthew Keene; and Lindsey and Alexis Taupier. Tommy also leaves behind his nephews and nieces, Drew, Meadow, Madison and Brooklyn Mancini; and Patrick Prentiss. Tommy had a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins who will forever miss him and are devastated by this loss. As a graduate of Enrico Fermi High School, Class of 2005, Tommy played football, basketball and baseball; he played T-Ville little league, Enfield wrestling and rec basketball. Tommy was a New York Yankees fan. He played rec softball and loved bowling and fishing. He had a strong work ethic and was a proud member of the Roofers Union Local 9 in Hartford, CT. Most of all, he cherished the times he had with his pride and joy, daughter Michele. Tommy was so well loved by his family and friends. He was a kind person who made everybody laugh no matter what room he was in. His family didn't define him by his addiction, although his struggle was real. Tommy is now at peace. He will be deeply, forever loved and missed by his family. Wake hours will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, Connecticut on Thursday, September 24, 2020. A private burial will be held with the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Outrun Addiction of Enfield, PO Box 535 Enfield, CT 06083. oa5k@outrunaddiction.org. To leave an online condolence message for the family, go to: www.brownememorialchapels.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
