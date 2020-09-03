On Saturday, August 22, 2020 Thomas J. Schultz, loving father of three children and mentor to many, passed away at age 70 from a bike accident. Tom was born on February 22, 1950 to Joseph and Viola (Butchon) Schultz. He received his undergraduate degree from Yale, a law degree from NYU, and an MPA from Princeton University. Tom grew up in New Britain, CT and went to Yale on full scholarship, where he threw the hammer and played football. After graduating, he lived in Kenya for 2 years serving as a teacher. He later started a foundation to bring computers to local schools and support education in rural Kenya. Tom had many passions. He was, above all, dedicated to his family, and never missed a hockey game, concert, birthday, or an invitation to a dinner. No occasion was too small to celebrate with joyous music and wine. An avid athlete, he was in excellent shape and had no plans of slowing down. His favorite place to ski was Whistler-Blackcomb, especially the steepest slopes, usually followed by dinner at his favorite restaurant in Vancouver. He ran marathons including New York, Berlin, and others. He rode his first century bicycle ride in 2013 with his daughter. He was fluent in French and German, and loved to immerse himself in other cultures, from talking to taxi drivers to participating in celebrations with his children around the globe. He co-founded and was President of CT Pharma, and focused the company on medical research. He also instituted protocol so that their products contained precise quantities of each specific cannabinoid, allowing them to be administered in the same manner as traditional pharmaceuticals, something revolutionary in the world of marijuana. They even developed time released and precisely dosed cannabinoids for glaucoma patients. With the facility he had just opened, CT Pharma was rapidly expanding. He was also an avid music lover who made sure to gather family and friends to see the Nutcracker Ballet every Christmas. He loved opera, jazz, classical, and classic rock. He lived his own life frugally, but was extremely generous with others – he supported many through college. He was admired for his brilliance and ability to solve complex problems, his wide grin, and his generosity to others. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, his mother, Viola, and his brother Joseph. He is survived by his three children, Ivy (husband Edward, children Hudson and Elise), Gregory (wife, Whitney, children Jackson, Audrey, Quinn, and Luke), and Gwendolyn. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 4th at the Tavern at Keney Park in Windsor, CT at 12 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Open Startup International, a non-profit which supports entrepreneurship in Africa. Donations can be mailed to 438 West 116th St, Apt 53, New York, NY 10027. To leave a condolence, please visit FarleySullivan.com