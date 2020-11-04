Thomas J. Szala, 64, of Bloomfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home in Bloomfield. Born on August 2, 1956 in Hartford, Thomas was the son of the late Joseph M. and Josephine (Brighenti) Szala. Tom graduated from Bloomfield High School Class of 1974. He earned his Bachelors from UCONN in 1978 and completed his Master's Degree at the University of Hartford. He was employed as a tax preparer for H&R Block. Tom was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield, where he was the former chair of the finance committee and served on the hospitality committee. Tom is survived by his brother, George Szala of Bloomfield and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave. Bloomfield. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow the Mass in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the charity of the donor's choice
