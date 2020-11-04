1/1
Thomas J. Szala
1956 - 2020
Thomas J. Szala, 64, of Bloomfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home in Bloomfield. Born on August 2, 1956 in Hartford, Thomas was the son of the late Joseph M. and Josephine (Brighenti) Szala. Tom graduated from Bloomfield High School Class of 1974. He earned his Bachelors from UCONN in 1978 and completed his Master's Degree at the University of Hartford. He was employed as a tax preparer for H&R Block. Tom was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield, where he was the former chair of the finance committee and served on the hospitality committee. Tom is survived by his brother, George Szala of Bloomfield and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave. Bloomfield. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow the Mass in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the charity of the donor's choice. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Fisette-Batzner, Newington has care of the arrangements. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
November 3, 2020
George, I'm very sorry for the loss of Tommy, He was a splendid human being. I'm very fortunate to have known him, although I haven't seen him in a long time. I'm sad that I hadn't bumped into him in the last 30 years. A lot of fun times we had hangin in the center. Mark Cosker.
Mark Cosker
