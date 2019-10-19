Home

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Edward Cemetery
West Stafford Rd.
Stafford Springs, CT
Thomas J. Williams, 67, of Chaplin, CT, passed away on October 11, 2019. He was born in Stafford, CT, son of the late Walter and Irene (Blazejovsky) Williams. Tom is survived by his daughter, Roxane Dillow and her husband Troy; granddaughter, Bella; siblings, Virginia Guilmette, Michael Williams, Peter Williams, and Paula Fagan; and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at St. Edward Cemetery, West Stafford Rd., Stafford Springs, CT. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
