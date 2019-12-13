Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Thomas J. Wlazlo, 81, of Enfield, beloved husband of Ramona (Rolston) Wlazlo for 60 years, entered into eternal peace Tues. Dec. 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born in the Scitico section of Enfield, Tom was a lifelong resident of the community. He was retired from the CT Air National Guard after serving 34 years. Following that, he was employed by the Enfield Public Schools as a custodian for 7 years. In his free time, Tom enjoyed shooting, carpentry, and especially traveling, including memorable trips to Alaska and Cape Cod. He was very active at the Enfield Senior Center where he indulged in Wii Bowling. He was a member of the East Windsor Sportsman's Club. Besides his wife Ramona, he is survived by three children, Thomas J. Wlazlo Jr. and his wife Connie of Fairborn, OH, Elizabeth (Betty) Wlazlo of Somers, Susan J. Maheux of Ellington, a sister, Dorothy Soroka and her husband Michael of Suffolk, VA, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. He was predeceased by two brothers, a son-in-law, one granddaughter, and one great grandson. Visitation hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas's memory may be made to the , 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 13, 2019
