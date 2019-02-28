Thomas J. Woods, 90, of South Glastonbury, CT, died peacefully at home on Sunday February 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born January 12, 1929 to the late John and Bertha (Osborne) Woods and raised with his five siblings in Wethersfield, CT. Tom was predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years: Constance C. Woods and siblings/spouses Myrtle (Woods) Gailbreath, John R. Woods, Mary (Ryan) Woods, Dorothy (Woods) Rhodes, Elton Rhodes and Steve Makgill. Tom is survived by Joan (Woods) Makgill, Marilyn (Woods) Cody, Winthrop Cody, his children Elaine Viens of Signal Mountain, TN, Diane Woods of Manchester, CT, Jeff & Melinda Woods of Colchester, CT and his grandchildren Carolyn Viens, Brian Viens, Joshua Woods, Erin Woods and many nieces and nephews. Tom graduated from Wethersfield High School '47, earned his bachelor's degree from Trinity College '51 class Valedictorian, co-founded the Brownell Club for commuting students and continued his education by earning his M.S. Physics & Mathematics from Cornell University '54. Tom was hired right out of college by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in their research facility. In 1958, Tom and Connie moved into their new home in South Glastonbury. After several years, Tom decided to pursue a career in teaching mathematics at Kingswood which led him to his 27 year career as a math professor, teaching at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, CT. Tom was very proud of co-authoring a calculus textbook. Tom was an avid bass fisherman for many years and received many tournament trophies as a member of the Capitol Region Bass Club. Tom enjoyed many family Summer vacations fishing in Bridgton ME, 4th of July parties in Old Saybrook, CT and Winter vacations in Florida with family & friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday March 4, 2019 10:00a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church 2584 Main St Glastonbury, CT, followed by a private burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory can be made to Brownell Club Scholarship Fund ? Trinity College 300 Summit St. Hartford, CT 06106 or www.trincoll.edu/GivingToTrinity Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary