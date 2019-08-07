Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
Dr. Thomas James Devers

Dr. Thomas James Devers Obituary
Dr. Thomas James Devers passed peacefully on June 16, 2019 (Father's Day). He is survived by his beloved wife Geraldine; only son and best friend Sean; 3 adoring daughters, Megan, Kelly and Casey; 6 beautiful grandchildren, Teddy, Quinn, Brendan, Jonah, Paige, and Cameron; 3 brothers; and numerous relatives and friends. Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain from 1 pm to 3 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the MDS Foundation at www.mds.foundation.org or a . For online condolences and directions please visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 7, 2019
