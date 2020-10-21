Thomas James Luddy, 76, of South Kensington and New Britain, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born in New Britain, the son of the late James T. and Rita (Murray) Luddy. Thomas graduated from St. Joseph's Jr. High School, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Tunxis Community College, CCSU and Hartford State Technical School for Fire Engineering. He also attended the McAllister School of Embalming and graduated Class of 1963. Thomas joined the CT Army Nation Guard in 1965 and graduated with honors from Company C, 2nd Battalion of the US Army Medical Training Corp. He then retired as The First Sergeant of the 141st Medical Company (AMR). Thomas also joined the New Britain Fire Department in 1966 and retired in 1985 as an Officer in Charge of the Fire Prevention Bureau. Thomas was a member of the Shuttle Meadow Country Club and a terrific golfer (2 Hole-in-one's). Thomas was a member of St. Joseph Church and a member of the 3rd and 4th degree Knights of Columbus Msgr Graylish Chapter of Kensington, CT. He was also a Life Member of the 957 Elks Lodge of the New Britain Elks, and was selected as "Irishman of the Year" in 2009. Thomas proudly was the past President of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Hartford Chapter and was also selected as their "Irishman of the Year" in 2000. Thomas and his family owned and operated the Kenny-Luddy Funeral Home in New Britain, CT. Thomas served as the State Funeral Home Inspector under the Thomas Meskill Administration. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Rose Mary Kiniry-Luddy; his beloved children: Brenden T. Luddy and his wife Linda of Kensington, CT and beloved daughter Kathleen A. Lavallee and her husband David of Keene, NH. Thomas also leaves behind his five beautiful grandchildren, Jordan Mary, Jessica Ann and Julia Grace Lavallee, all of Keene, NH, and Morrisa Caitlin and Matthew Ryan Luddy of Berlin, CT; his sister, AnnMarie Luddy King (Peter) of Juniper, FL; his brothers: Patrick Luddy (Carol) of Orange, CT, James Luddy of Clinton, CT, and John Luddy (Bernadine) of Kensington, CT; his sisters-in-law, Eileen K. Stewart, Patricia K. Bordiere, Kathleen K. Yuskis (John); his brother-in-law, William P. Kiniry (Pamela); and many, many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Joseph Church, 195 S. Main St. New Britain, CT, with burial and full military honors to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. Social distancing will be observed and face coverings will be required. There will be no calling hours. Tom asks that any donations please be made to St. Joseph Church, Flower Fund, 195 S. Main St., New Britain, CT 06051. For online condolences, please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/