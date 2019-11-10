Home

Thomas Jay Montanaro

Thomas Jay Montanaro In Memoriam
Tommy Jay, twenty five years have passed and there is not a day that you are not in our hearts. An architect of humor, intellect, and generosity, you owned every room you were ever in. Your fierce love of life was contagious. Most important to you was the love for your family and friends. You were an amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend. Although you were taken from us too soon, your legacy lives on , and your beautiful soul is embodied in Christina Marie and Matthew Thomas. Our love for you is eternal.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
