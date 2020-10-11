Thomas John (Ozzie) Osipowicz of New Britain passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born January 3, 1950 to the late John and Christine Osipowicz. Tom was a lifelong resident of New Britain. He graduated from New Britain High School class of 1968 and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Central Connecticut State University. Tom had a long career in the banking industry, retiring from Nutmeg State Federal Credit Union. Tom was an active member of the Spartans Veterans Athletic Club, Italian Political Independent Club as well as various other social and charitable organizations. Tom was a loving and devoted brother, uncle, great uncle and friend to many. He will be most remembered for his love and dedication to his family and friends and for his giving nature. Tom is survived by his loving sisters Christine Brandenburg of Menomonie, WI, Janice Keller of Burlington, CT and his loving brother Daniel and his wife Wendy of New Britain. In addition to his siblings, Tom is survived by his loving nephews and niece; James Brandenburg of Menomonie, WI, Amy Nelson and her husband John of Menomonie, WI, Richard J. Sanzo and his wife Jessica of Burlington, CT and Bryan Keller of San Francisco CA. He's also survived by his loving and precious great nephews; Ethan and Tyler Nelson of Menomonie, WI and Carter and Mathew Sanzo of Burlington, CT. Tom was predeceased by his very best friend and brother Jackie who died in 1958. He also leaves behind many dear and loving friends. Calling Hours will be held at New Britain Memorial/Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain on Thursday, October 15 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Services will begin at the funeral home Friday, October 16, at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church New Britain, CT at 10am. Memorial donations in memory of Tom may be made to the National Kidney Association and Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com