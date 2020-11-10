1/1
Thomas K. Folan
1925 - 2020
Thomas K. Folan, 94, longtime resident of Hartford, passed away November 6, 2020 in Meadowbrook of Granby. Tom was born in Inis Oirr, Aran Islands, Co. Galway, Ireland, son of the late Patrick and Delia Folan on December 21, 1925. Prior to his retirement, Tom served as the permittee and bartender for the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury. He was a Life Member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians; a Life Member and past President of the Irish American Home Society and he was honored as the Grand Marshall of the Hartford Saint Patrick's Day Parade in 1992. Tom leaves his wife of 55 years, Sheila (Sheridan) Folan, now of Windsor Locks. He also leaves a brother, Martin Folan and his wife Rosie (McGuire) of Inis Oirr, Ireland. Tom was predeceased by his brother John Folan and his sisters, Julia Folan and Brigid Folan. Friends may call from 11:30 to 12:30, Thursday November 12, 2020 at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00PM in Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Burial will be in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
