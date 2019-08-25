Home

Swan Funeral Home
1224 Boston Post Road
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
(860) 388-4106
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Church
Old Saybrook, CT
Thomas L. Casey Jr. Obituary
Thomas L. Casey, Jr., 72, of Westbrook, CT, and Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife at his side on August 20, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport, CT, son of the late Thomas L. Casey, Sr., and Hazel (Pierson) Casey. Tommy was raised in Milford, CT and after his discharge from the Navy, moved to Hartford. He worked for the DOT before becoming a Hartford Fire Fighter "The best job in the world he would say." After retiring from the fire department he finished his career as a permits inspector for the DOT. He was predeceased by his sisters, Betsy Callahan and Kathleen Casey. Tommy leaves behind his wife Margaret (Martin) Casey; his daughter Dawn Konrad and her husband Rod; and his grandson Owen Konrad of East Hartford; his brother Michael of Milford and his best friend and brother Timmy Casey of Wethersfield, CT; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins and his beloved pets Pirate and Knucky. Tommy was a people person. He had a great smile, loved a good joke, had a sense of humor and a kind heart. After retirement, his life revolved around his many friends at the YMCA in Old Saybrook, the Dunkin Donuts Coffee Club, but most especially the Monday Night Meetings, as a friend of Bill W. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00am in St. John Church in Old Saybrook, CT. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Clinton. Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00pm in Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
