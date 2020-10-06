Thomas Luther Harrison, Sr. of Winnsboro, South Carolina and Bloomfield, Connecticut. Thomas, ("Tom or Luke") was born October 15, 1927, went to eternal life on Sept. 24, 2020. He is survived by five sons, Thomas Jr., Jeffrey, Vincent, Cordiro, Thoshon Harrison, two daughters, Laura Harrison, Mickee Harrison Todd and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service was held on Sat., Oct. 3, 2020 @ White Oak Baptist Church # 1. Full obituary and condolences at https://www.russellmccutchen.net/obituary/MrThomas-HarrisonSr
.