Thomas Mark Ayres Sr., 96, beloved husband, for 64 years, of the late Eva Lostocco Ayres passed away peacefully in the loving comfort of his family and home on April 3, 2020. Tom lived his entire life in Wethersfield, CT. He was the son of the late John and Mary Waldron Ayres and the brother of the late Kathryn McGrath, John, and Margaret Ayres. Sadly, his father died suddenly before Tom was born. He was raised in a loving home by his extraordinary mother who instilled in all of her children the values of loving, caring, and serving others selflessly and faithfully. Despite economic hardships and the loss of a father and young brother, Tom's home life was very loving and happy and soundly built upon the strong foundation of Catholic faith and Irish culture and traditions. It is with these strong values that Tom lived his life and raised his family. Tom was a member of the "greatest generation" proudly serving in the U.S. Navy during WW II from 1943 - 1945. Tom served aboard the USS Reynolds, DE - 42, stationed in the South Pacific. For many years, one of Tom's greatest pleasures was the annual Reynolds reunion of his shipmates held throughout the country. A patriotic highlight of his life was an Honor Flight for WWII veterans to Washington D.C. with his lifelong, childhood friend, Tom Rust. In 2011, Tom had the privilege of being named an Honorary Grand Marshal in the Wethersfield Memorial Day parade representing the Navy in a tribute to the armed forces. Throughout his life, Tom was a faithful, fun loving friend and a dedicated and trusted employee. He was employed by the Fuller Brush Company, Aetna Stamp, and the U.S. Postal Service. Upon his retirement, he worked part time for the Town of Wethersfield Parks and Recreation Department at the Community Center where he was recognized for his outstanding public service. Being a simple, humble man, Tom was deeply honored and profoundly grateful to receive this award. Above all else, Tom was a devoted husband and family man being protector, provider, and patriarch to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He leaves a lifetime legacy of beautiful memories and inspiration to his children Tom Jr., with whom he made his home, and who provided him with exemplary care, companionship, and devotion to all his needs, Sharon (Jon) Hulse, and James. He leaves his grandchildren Sara (Michael) DiCicco, Meghan (Kevin) Millard, and Samantha DaMotta as well as his great grandchildren Michaela, Jon Thomas, Ryan, Callie, Camden, and Julius with the deep bonds, cherished memories, and the special love of a grandparent. He leaves extended family members especially Barbara and Jerry Hulse, Josephine Trombley, Louise Lostocco, Sandra Winters, and Andrew and MaryAnn Kron who sent love and support daily as well as many nieces and nephews. Tom leaves friends and neighbors and a special, extraordinary friend, for forty-three years, Holly Maurice, who faithfully supported him in a variety of loving ways. Tom also leaves his furry, feline companion, Jerry Garcia. Tom leaves to all his compassion, generosity, humor/wit, and his "smiling Irish eyes." Friends may call on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 8:45 to 9:30 am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am in the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Burial with military honors will be in Village Cemetery, 1 Marsh Street Wethersfield. All attendees are asked to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit Farleysullivan.com. Memorial donations in Tom's name may be made to the VFW, Wounded Warrior Project, Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the CT Humane Society.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.