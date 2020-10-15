Thomas Michael Boniface, 59, of East Hartford, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Eva (Perron) Boniface. Born in Hartford on July 4, 1961, he was the son of the late Joseph and Iona (Murphy) Boniface. He was the owner of an appliance store in East Hartford for many years. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved to play cards. Besides his wife Eva of 23 years, Thomas is survived by a daughter, Phylica Caban; a stepdaughter, Heidi Kapura and her husband Carl; a stepson, Chris Charettee; three brothers, David Boniface, Steven Boniface and Anthony Boniface and his wife Karissa; three sisters, Melinda Shedrick, Lynda Bernier and her husband Yvan and Lisa Wolf and her husband Craig. He also leave three cherished grandsons, Peter, Bryan and Carter; his mother-in-law, Rose Perron; two brothers-in-law, Raymond and Richard Perron and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his brother, Jeffery Boniface. A private memorial service will be held by the family. Services have been entrusted to D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com