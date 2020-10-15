1/1
Thomas M. Boniface
1961 - 2020
Thomas Michael Boniface, 59, of East Hartford, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Eva (Perron) Boniface. Born in Hartford on July 4, 1961, he was the son of the late Joseph and Iona (Murphy) Boniface. He was the owner of an appliance store in East Hartford for many years. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved to play cards. Besides his wife Eva of 23 years, Thomas is survived by a daughter, Phylica Caban; a stepdaughter, Heidi Kapura and her husband Carl; a stepson, Chris Charettee; three brothers, David Boniface, Steven Boniface and Anthony Boniface and his wife Karissa; three sisters, Melinda Shedrick, Lynda Bernier and her husband Yvan and Lisa Wolf and her husband Craig. He also leave three cherished grandsons, Peter, Bryan and Carter; his mother-in-law, Rose Perron; two brothers-in-law, Raymond and Richard Perron and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his brother, Jeffery Boniface. A private memorial service will be held by the family. Services have been entrusted to D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
8605689420
October 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Have good memories of Tommy , your wedding, giving him haircuts , him helping me with all my appliance issues..He will be missed...
Pam Lavigne
Friend
October 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
mary
Friend
October 13, 2020
RIP MY LOVE. I WILL MISS YOU ALL THE REMAINING DAYS OF MY LIFE. MY HEART HURTS AND I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH NO MORE SUFFERING. NO MORE PAIN. YOU REST IN PEACE NOW TILL WE ARE TOGETHER AGAIN. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER. 143. YOUR ONE AND ONLY. EVA
Eva Perron
October 12, 2020
My memories of Tommy go way back when i met you as teenager. You have always been like a brother to me. Then my brother inlaw when you married my sister then you became family. Good times always followed you which is how we spent your honeymoon with you both. Among many other trips there were our card games full of laughter and just plain fun. Those are a lifetime of memories deep within us. Until we see each other again you will be greatly missed Tom. All our love Ray and Sonia Perron
Raymond Perron Jr
Family
October 12, 2020
RIP MY HUSBAND, I WILL MISS YOU ALL THE REMAINING DAYS OF MY LIFE, WHICH WILL BE HARD WITHOUT YOU, ALWAYS KNOW HOW MUCH I LOVE YOU, AND WILL FOREVER TREASURE WHAT WE HAD, KNOW THAT YOU WERE LOVED BY US ALL, AND I HOPE BEHOND WORDS THAT YOU ARE NO LONGER SUFFERING AND BE AT PEACE MY LOVE, YOUR HOT BOX OF ROCKS !!!!!!!!!!!!!! EVA
EVA PERRON-BONIFACE
Spouse
October 15, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
