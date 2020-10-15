My memories of Tommy go way back when i met you as teenager. You have always been like a brother to me. Then my brother inlaw when you married my sister then you became family. Good times always followed you which is how we spent your honeymoon with you both. Among many other trips there were our card games full of laughter and just plain fun. Those are a lifetime of memories deep within us. Until we see each other again you will be greatly missed Tom. All our love Ray and Sonia Perron

Raymond Perron Jr

Family