Thomas Michael Murphy, 87, of Glastonbury passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St Francis Hospital. Born November 4, 1931 in Hartford, son of the late Michael and Josephine (Foley) Murphy, he had lived in Glastonbury for the past 61 years. Tom recently retired from his second career as an attorney at Shimkus, Murphy, & Rosenberger, P.C. in Hartford, CT. Prior to his career in law, Tom was a Senior Vice President from the Travelers Insurance Company where he worked for 31 years. Tom received his undergraduate degree from Hillyer College, in Hartford, CT in 1953 and his Law Degree from Western New England College in Springfield, MA in 1994 at age 62. Tom was an avid golfer and happy to be the "youngest" member of the Glastonbury Hills Club "Super Seniors" foursome. In addition to his love for golf, Tom most enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. Tom is predeceased by his wife, Ruth S. Murphy and is survived by his loving children and spouses; Michael Murphy and Julia Hagan of Portland, OR, Patricia Weis of Glastonbury, CT, Thomas and Mary Beth Murphy of West Hartford, CT, Caroline and Jerry Segar of Tolland, CT, and Irene and Richard Sawka of Windsor, CT. He leaves behind eight grandchildren; Anne Murphy-Hagan and Sean Baird, Clare Murphy-Hagan, Luke Murphy, Patricia (Murphy) and Carl Van Doren, Nicholas Segar, Alexandra Segar, Grace Sawka, and Harrison Sawka and two brothers-in-law, Raymond Smith of Woodstock, CT and Everett Smith of Caswell Beach, NC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 4th at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 2577 Main Street, Glastonbury. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. Friends and family may call at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Sunday, March 3rd from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of follows, donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury, CT 06033 or Catholic Charities, 896 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT 06105. To share a memory please visit www.mulryan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary