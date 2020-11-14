Thomas M. Reed, 85, a lifelong resident of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Seabury in Bloomfield. Tom was born on June 8, 1935 in Hartford, CT, the son of Eugene M. Reed and Kathleen (Scudder) Reed. Tom graduated from The Loomis School in 1953. He earned a BA from Wesleyan University in 1957. Tom began his business career with Aetna in July of 1957, retiring in July, 1997 as a Manager in Underwriting. He was an active member of the Unitarian Society of Hartford. Tom was a huge sports enthusiast. He was a devoted fan of both the New York Giants and the New York Mets. He was a little league coach for both football and basketball in West Hartford for several years and participated in town activities. During Tom's retirement years he would get up early to go play a round of golf at Rockledge Golf Club as he loved golfing. Tom enjoyed reading and would recommend books to many of his friends and also traveling, especially to Cape Cod. He liked living on Meadowbrook Road, meeting and socializing with his neighbors. Tom had an amazing sense of humor and loved to share jokes. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Tom was predeceased by his son Kenneth D. Reed and his brother David S. Reed. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 59 years, Nancy DeWitt Reed, daughter Tricia Reed Tilley and her husband Ray of Kissimmee, FL, and 3 grandchildren: Portia Tilley (Kissimmee, FL), Nicholas Reed (Denton, Texas), and Alexandra Reed (Corpus Christi, Texas). He also leaves behind his brother Eugene Reed of New Britain CT, Ginger Reed of Leland, NC, Judy Reed of Orleans, MA, and his nephew and nieces. Donations may be made in his name to the American Heart Association
, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492, NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203 or to a charity of your choice
. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a Celebration of Life at a future date. Please share online expressions of sympathy at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com